346 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.