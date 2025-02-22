Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 2,647 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average is $197.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

