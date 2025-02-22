IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from IPH’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
IPH Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.
About IPH
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IPH
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.