Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $416.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

