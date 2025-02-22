14,922 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Turning Point Benefit Group Inc.

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Turning Point Benefit Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $103.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

