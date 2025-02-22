Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,317.25). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,937.46). Company insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

