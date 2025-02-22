Flare Price Tops $0.0198 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $18.59 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 103,062,777,894 coins and its circulating supply is 59,074,567,200 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 103,062,781,924.595744 with 59,074,567,200.928859 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01969289 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $17,494,647.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

