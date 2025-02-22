OmniFlix Network Price Tops $0.0519 on Major Exchanges (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. OmniFlix Network has a market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $31,893.61 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96,412.78 or 0.99742043 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,962.91 or 0.99276634 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.05177792 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $35,087.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars.

