Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,929,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,829,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after buying an additional 59,011 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,414,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.69.

NYSE CI opened at $299.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

