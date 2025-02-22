CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after acquiring an additional 908,585 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $218.61 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

