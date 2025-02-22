Dominari Holdings Inc. (DOMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Dominari Stock Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ:DOMH traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 869,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. Dominari has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

