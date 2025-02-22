Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Time to Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 336,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

