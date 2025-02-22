iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Cut by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.67. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

