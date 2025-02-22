Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Broadview Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

