iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

