Dahring Cusmano LLC Invests $741,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Dahring Cusmano LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

