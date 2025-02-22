BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. BigCommerce updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,107. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $488.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.