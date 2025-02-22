Celestia (TIA) Trading 23.5% Higher This Week

Celestia (TIA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00003944 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $537.26 million and approximately $190.41 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celestia has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,104,499,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,104,286,684.931175 with 536,026,422.194715 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 3.55764299 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $156,567,366.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

