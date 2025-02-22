Ethernity Chain Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $42.11 million and $624,974.13 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

