Best Space Stocks To Consider – February 19th

Alphabet, Analog Devices, Cadence Design Systems, Boeing, and Microchip Technology are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the aerospace industry, including those that manufacture spacecraft, launch vehicles, satellites, and provide services related to space exploration and telecommunications. Investing in space stocks offers the opportunity to participate in the rapidly growing space sector, driven by advancements in technology and increasing commercial interest in space exploration. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,154,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,165,828. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average of $175.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI stock traded up $20.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,574,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $27.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average is $164.05. Boeing has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $208.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,555,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Read More