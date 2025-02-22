Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes $328,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,960,000 after acquiring an additional 397,345 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $265.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

