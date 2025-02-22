Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,964,000 after acquiring an additional 176,552 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $874.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $846.75.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

