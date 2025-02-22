Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $150.45 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

