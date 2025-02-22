Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 80,423 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CSX by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

