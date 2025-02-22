Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $72.04 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of Ferguson worth $72,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $970,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Ferguson by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Ferguson by 66.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 79.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,217,000 after purchasing an additional 286,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $167.27 and a 1 year high of $225.63.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

