Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New $229,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

