Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

