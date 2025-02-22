Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Copart were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2,466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 335.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,626 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Copart by 706.6% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Copart by 1,103.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,062,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after purchasing an additional 974,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.