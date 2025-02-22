Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,045 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,147 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,819,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,688,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 343.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after buying an additional 1,433,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

