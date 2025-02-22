Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Down 21.3% – Here’s Why

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 683 ($8.63). 1,971,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 711,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.97).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.74) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
