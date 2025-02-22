5,268 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,003,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $173.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $168.77. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

