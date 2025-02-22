Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 965,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 372,292 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.32.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

