Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 965,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 372,292 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.32.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
