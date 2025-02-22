Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.60, but opened at $49.04. Grail shares last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 363,066 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GRAL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Grail in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grail in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Grail Stock Down 14.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. Analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grail

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. Crcm LP purchased a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth $65,061,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth $53,550,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth $37,118,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth $29,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $25,902,000.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

