Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.83, but opened at $40.04. Nebius Group shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 12,968,101 shares traded.
Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
