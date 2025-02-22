Callan Capital LLC Purchases 723 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

