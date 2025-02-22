Bailador Technology Investments Limited (BTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Bailador Technology Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Bailador Technology Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95.
About Bailador Technology Investments
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bailador Technology Investments
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Bailador Technology Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bailador Technology Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.