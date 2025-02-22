Bailador Technology Investments Limited (BTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Bailador Technology Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Bailador Technology Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95.

About Bailador Technology Investments

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in IT, software & services, health technology, the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

