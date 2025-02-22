Lipe & Dalton Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 47,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $209.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.71 and a 200-day moving average of $247.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

