Promising Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 19th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. These companies may provide blockchain-based products or services, or invest in blockchain projects. Investing in blockchain stocks allows individuals to capitalize on the growing popularity and potential of blockchain technology in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.62. 3,091,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,120,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 12 month low of $106.51 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 15,098,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,885,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.77. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 7,470,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,100,654. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,743. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.20. The stock had a trading volume of 193,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,977. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.78.

