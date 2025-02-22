CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 3.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of CarMax worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,292.26. The trade was a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

