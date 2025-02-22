Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $226.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

