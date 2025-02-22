Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 343,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 153,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 162.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 351,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 217,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $56.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.