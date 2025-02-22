Matauro LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day moving average is $223.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

