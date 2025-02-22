Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after buying an additional 450,530 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $162.91 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $169.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

