Advantage Trust Co Has $101,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 193.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $365.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.74. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $284.84 and a 12-month high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

