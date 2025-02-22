Extra Space Storage Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 132.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

EXR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

