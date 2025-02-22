indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $3.41. 15,890,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $688.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,092.81. This trade represents a 73.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,326. This represents a 38.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,593 shares of company stock worth $330,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

