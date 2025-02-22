XRP (XRP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.15 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a market cap of $149.49 billion and $5.15 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00002674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,398.36 or 0.99828157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,971.09 or 0.99385683 BTC.

About XRP

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,986,418,374 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,806,032 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is a highly efficient cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger, a decentralised blockchain designed to facilitate fast, affordable transactions across borders. Its primary use case is in bridging currencies for global payments, with additional applications in decentralised finance, tokenisation, and everyday transactions. Created by McCaleb, Britto, and Schwartz in 2012, XRP’s ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by a global community of developers and validators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

