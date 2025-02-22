Stellar (XLM) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Stellar has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and $248.45 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,398.36 or 0.99828157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,971.09 or 0.99385683 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,894 coins and its circulating supply is 30,654,073,194 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

