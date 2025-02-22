Numbers Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $451,899.14 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $19.55 million and $451,899.14 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,398.36 or 0.99828157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,971.09 or 0.99385683 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 748,642,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 748,642,380 with 738,579,396 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.02998133 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $509,683.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

