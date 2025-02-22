LifeSteps Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,035.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $975.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $930.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

